B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for their daily briefing at the legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the provincial total to 2,087.

Two additional single cases of the novel coronavirus have been discovered at senior care homes in Surrey and Langley, making a total of 24 health facilities with outbreak protocols in place. That includes acute care units at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge and Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, where infections have been detected in non-COVID-19 wards.

The affected care homes with one confirmed test each are the Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey and Langley Lodge in Langley City. For Langley Lodge it’s the second time for coronavirus outbreak protocol, and Fraser Health has determined the new case was not transmission within the facility.

“It appears this is the reintroduction of COVID-19, unfortunately, from the community,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer for Fraser Health.

Four more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 109 deaths in B.C., and all four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

New cases continue to appear among staff from B.C. chicken processing facilities, with Superior Poultry in Coquitlam now accounting for 50 positive tests and United Poultry in Vancouver with 42. One positive test has been confirmed among staff at both Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Yarrow and Sofina Foods in Port Coquitlam.

Food processing plants are federally inspected and regulated, and the coronavirus cases among workers have not resulted in recalls of poultry from the affected facilities.

BC legislature

