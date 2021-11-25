One of multiple washout sections on Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge B.C., Nov. 17, 2021. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

One of multiple washout sections on Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge B.C., Nov. 17, 2021. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

B.C. Highway 8 may be worst hit, major routes highest priority

Crews move to Highway 1 Jackass Mountain in Fraser Canyon

As B.C. road crews work around the clock to reconstruct parts of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, and sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, the damage to Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge gives a sense of how vast the flood repair task is.

Transportation ministry aerial surveys starting on Nov. 17 provide a snapshot of the damage, as engineers set priorities for all available construction crews and equipment. They show the most extensive highway damage may have been wrought to Highway 8, large portions of which are washed away by the Nicola River.

As of Thursday, Nov. 25, Construction crews have begun work on Jackass Mountain, one of the steepest parts of the canyon, installing a temporary bridge. With rail service restored through the canyon and work continuing on washouts and slides, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the priority continues to be on Highway 1 and the Coquihalla.

An evacuation order was issued Nov. 16 for 37 properties along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge, and one person was not accounted for by Lillooet RCMP as of Nov. 24.

Steven Rice, regional district director for the Spences Bridge-Highway 8 area, said in a Facebook message that the highway may need to be rerouted due to the extent of damage and widening of the Nicola River.

“Most left with only the clothes on their backs … not a clue where they were going next,” Rice wrote.

Friends have rallied to support another couple whose retirement home on Highway 8 was swept away. They bought the property two years ago after living in Chilliwack for 30 years.

RELATED: Fundraiser for couple who lost home on Nicola River

RELATED: Evacuation order issued for properties on Highway 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

Previous story
B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

Just Posted

Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed) Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed)
Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

Jesse Lafontaine is one of 11 Canadians who were awarded Rhodes Scholarships and will head to Oxford University in October 2022. (Contributed)
Med student from Vernon named 2022 Rhodes scholar

Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 35 shots Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a 5-2 Silverbacks BCHL win over the Vernon Vipers at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)
Tassy takes BCHL scoring lead in Salmon Arm win over Vernon Vipers

A Vernon councillor is facing potential legal action from a former city councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls