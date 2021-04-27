File photo. (Pixabay)

File photo. (Pixabay)

B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Editor’s note: The names used here are not the individuals’ real names and were provided by the court.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has added a third parent for a child that already has a mother and father.

Justice Sandra Wilkinson made the decision Friday to allow Eliza and Bill, who are the biological parents of Clarke, 2, to add Olivia, their third partner, to the child’s birth certificate as a legal parent.

According to court documents, Eliza and Bill have lived together and been partners since the early 2000s. They met Olivia in 2013 and began a romantic relationship with her in 2016, and she moved in a year later.

“The petitioners are in a relationship known in the polyamory community as a triad,’” Wilkinson stated. “As the petitioners explain, to them this means that they each have a relationship with one another and each of their relationships with each other are considered equal.”

Court documents state that while it’s unclear if all three people were committed to the idea of Olivia being a “full parent” prior to Eliza’s pregnancy, at some point during the nine months all three agreed she would be fully involved. The judge said that Olivia had a “very active role” in preparing for the child’s birth, including inducing lactation so she could breastfeed.

“In fact, Olivia was the first parent to feed Clarke after he was born,” Wilkinson stated. Olivia also took four weeks off, unpaid, to be with the baby and family after birth.

WIlkinson noted that by all accounts, the triad has been living life like any other family; sharing parental duties, taking trips together, visiting all three families and adjusting their parenting due to the impact of COVID-19.

“It is not disputed that Clarke is being raised by three loving, caring, and extremely capable individuals,” Wilkinson stated. “Unlike many family law matters which come before the court, this is not an instance of family members taking adverse positions. The petitioners are in agreement that Olivia should be recognized as Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill.”

The family found themselves before the court because the Family Law Act does not allow for a third parent to be legally added, “

unless that child is conceived using assisted reproduction.” Clarke was conceived naturally.

Wilkinson did not agree with B.C.’s Attorney General, who had said that Olivia being declared the child’s guardian would achieve what the family wanted.

“There are clear and tangible differences between being a parent and being a guardian, evidenced, in part, by the legislature’s decision to distinguish between these two roles with separate designations,” she stated. “A parentage declaration is also a symbolic recognition of a parent-child relationship. This difference should not be minimized.”

Wilkinson she would “declare that Olivia is Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill, and that his birth registration be amended accordingly by the Vital Statistics Agency.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Parenting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon
Next story
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Just Posted

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

The Boarding House Cafe recently extended a patio in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

Other businesses express concern to councillor that they were not consulted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

Most Read