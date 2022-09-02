B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has disappeared after breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge.

Vancouver Police are searching for Arjun Singh Purewal, a 25-year-old man who plead guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall. Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Police describe Purewal as South Asian, about 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Purewal is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

