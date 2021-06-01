An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

The B.C. Legislature has issued an apology after a display honouring the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked, mass grave was removed from its steps without warning.

The display, featuring shoes, stuffed animals, and candles, was set up Friday evening (May 28) as a number of people gathered on the front steps to express their grief.

Later that night, after everyone had left, security officers extinguished the candles and collected the mementos, according to a statement from the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. The items were picked up on Saturday by one of the event’s organizers.

“Compassion and sensitivity should have been exercised with the memorial items remaining in place. The Legislative Assembly offers its sincere apologies for the hurt this has caused,” reads the statement.

More memorial items have since been placed on the steps and will not be disturbed during this time of mourning.

Last week, the chief of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced that the remains of 215 children had been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Chief Rosanne Casimir said the children, some as young as three, were students at the school, which was once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

Kamloops Indian Residential School operated between 1890 and 1969. The federal government took over operation from the Catholic Church to operate it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

— with a file from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: Victoria vigil honours Indigenous children buried at Kamloops residential school

ALSO READ: Gitksan grandmother says Canadians need to face the whole truth about residential schools

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
May 2021 was the busiest month in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 67-year-history
Next story
Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win

Just Posted

(Community Foundation North Okanagan - contributed)
$72K grant brings Okanagan Rail Trail Kilometre Zero project closer to goal

Coldstream trailhead development would see plaza, viewpoint, interpretative signs celebrating Syilx Nation, history

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Captain Brian Lannon has been identified as the diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. (Contributed/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Body of drowned Okanagan Lake diver recovered

A member of the public spotted Brian Lannon’s body in the water Tuesday morning

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31, 2021, from Vernon. (RCMP)
Man missing from Vernon

Police seek tips on whereabouts of Scott Bailey

Vernon Search and Rescue members aided a novice kayaker on the Shuswap River May 30, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
Record-breaking month for Vernon Search and Rescue

Water rescue, SPOT activation close out month of May for local members

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor declares $31K in previously undisclosed 2018 campaign contributions

Contributions came in 2016 and 2017, before the province enacted restrictions barring corporate donations

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

Most Read