Protest camp established at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 10, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

A throne speech at the B.C. legislature usually begins with an assembly of police and military members in dress uniform, a 15-gun salute and an inspection by Lieutenant Governor.

The 2020 version has an assembly of police, but they are keeping watch over a sprawling tent camp that has spread across the legislature steps since a group of protesters supporting gas pipeline blockaders near Smithers moved to the site Feb. 6.

The ceremonial arrival and inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin Tuesday have been cancelled, as protesters backing a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters at blockades near Smithers plan the latest of a series of rallies to coincide with the speech.

The speech to begin the spring session of the legislature sets out the government’s priorities for the coming term. Premier John Horgan has said this session will include legislation to overhaul the Insurance Corp. of B.C., taking most injury disputes out of courts.

The protesters have repeated their demands since occupying the ceremonial entrance of the legislature. They are defying a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline from gas fields near Dawson Creek to a new liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat.

RELATED: Protesters appear in Smithers court after defying injunction

RELATED: Tree traps set, tires and fuel cached along disputed road

The project has been approved by the federal and provincial governments, as well as all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route, including the Wet’suwet’en. Protesters reject the courts and elected officials, calling the RCMP enforcement of the injunction an “invasion.”

Their threats to “shut Canada down” were manifested with blockades at bridges, the Port of Vancouver and other critical infrastructure across Canada.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Just Posted

Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

Vasek Pospisil caught downing Canadian syrup straight from bottle between games of France final

Family, faith and farming: keys to happy life for Armstrong senior

Back in Eburne, Margaret was six of 12 kids growing up on the farm

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Ten in a row for Vernon financial department

The city’s financial team recognized for its exceptional reports with award

VIDEO: Ottawa launches consultations on Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain pipeline

Up to 129 communities will be consulted over the next weeks

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

Salmon Arm man, one of 14 siblings, recounts family’s journey to Canada

Alfred Schalm shares biographies of father, uncles in new book

Snow pack in Shuswap mountains reaches 130 per cent of normal

Flooding may be in the future as snow continues to accumulate to historic levels

B.C. man who returned from teaching in Wuhan not sure when he can go back

Marc Savard left Wuhan just as the outbreak began, and now he can’t go back

Most Read