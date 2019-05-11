B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and B.C. Premier John Horgan. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why gasoline is so expensive

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high gasoline prices by British Columbia’s independent energy regulator.

Wilkinson says he’s applied to participate as an intervener in any examination to identify factors impacting gasoline prices in the province.

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why gasoline in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island is so much more expensive than the rest of the country.

A date and terms for an investigation have not been set but David Morton, chairman of the utilities commission, says in a statement the regulator is interested in conducting a fair, transparent and inclusive process to identify the factors impacting the price of gasoline.

READ MORE: More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

Wilkinson says in a letter to Morton he encourages a review that includes examinations of provincial taxes and any connections between the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and fuel supplies.

Horgan’s letter says BCUC is a trusted and respected regulator and has the ability to conduct detailed hearings that will provide residents with necessary evidence and recommendations for the best path forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A happy ending: Two grey whales stranded on B.C. beach headed back to sea
Next story
Summerland council to consider cannabis shop

Just Posted

NOCCA unveils upcoming season

Cancelled Vox Humana concert rescheduled and will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Trinity United Church in Vernon.

Diwali Festival seeks performers

Those interested in performing in the second annual Diwali Festival are asked to sign up by May 31.

A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Vallee Harmony A Cappella Pop Choir will be performing on May 25 in Vernon, May 26 in Salmon Arm

CMHA adds texting to crisis line

The text/chat service will be available on Friday, May 17

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Mascots battle it out in Vernon

Proceeds from the event go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

Summerland council to consider cannabis shop

Strong opinions voiced for and against proposed downtown location

Metro Vancouver bicyclist who tried to sue motorist instead found at fault

Judge says cyclist contravened the Motor Vehicle Act by riding his bike in a crosswalk, where he was hit

Most Read