B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

A B.C. mayor didn’t pull punches when he spotted someone throwing a fast food bag out of their car window.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart was driving down Lougheed Highway on Tuesday when he watched the driver of a white Acura RDX ahead of him throw their Taco Bell drive-thru bag out of the SUV.

Stewart, who pulled over and picked up the garbage, expressed his hate for litterbugs, going so far as to include the driver’s partial licence plate.

“I will drop off your garbage and your full licence plate number with bylaw enforcement. You can pick it up there, or they can deliver it to your home address (though they might have some paperwork for you),” he wrote.

He went on to point out that litter and illegal dumping costs Coquitlam residents thousands of dollars each year.

The post has been shared nearly 400 times in two days, garnering a lot of praise for “naming and shaming” those who are environmentally unconscious.

It may be uncommon for a politician to publicly shame someone for littering, but it’s done every day on reportlitter.ca. The four most recent posts there are about incidents in Port Coquitlam, Kelowna, Maple Ridge and Burnaby.

Littering can land you a $115 fine through the provincial Litter Act, and municipalities will have their own fines. In Coquitlam, littering gets you a $250 ticket, while dumping larger garbage is a fine as high as $500.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail
Next story
Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Just Posted

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

Prescribed burn schedule for foothills area

Information session for area residents will take place at Grace Bible Church April 8 at 7 p.m.

Vernon pilots organic recycling

Pilot program launches organic recycling bins at city hall and Schubert Centre

Vernon dust advisory ended

Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials after winter.

Vernon Abbeyfield House recieves donation after flooding

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $1,500 last month to help with the BX Creek Bank Stabilization project.

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Police ID woman, 32, as victim in broad daylight Lower Mainland shooting

The woman on life support is 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

Okanagan cyclist injured after crashing in construction zone

Keep your head up when cycling in construction zones

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Keyboard gymnastics at play in Vernon

Bergmann Duo with Sarah Hagen grace Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage April 8

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Most Read