Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert (right) speaks as chair of the B.C. government’s rental housing task force, December 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

On the eve of his community’s Pride weekend, Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert is calling on the federal government to make “conversion therapy” for gay people a Criminal Code offence.

In a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti this week, Chandra-Herbert calls for further action against counselling intended to make people change their sexual orientation. The letter is co-signed by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Attorney General David Eby.

The letter notes that B.C. has already forbidden conversion therapy in its public health care system, as other provinces have done. The City of Vancouver has also passed a bylaw banning the practice, although it’s not clear where or when it has been offered in the province.

RELATED: Psychologist defends his work at youth gender clinic

RELATED: B.C. Greens propose law against conversion therapy

“We encourage anyone in B.C. who has been impacted by this so-called treatment being offered to file a complaint,” the letter states.

“As communities across B.C. celebrate Pride, we are committed to ensuring that people of all sexual orientations and gender identities can live without fear or discrimination. If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed.”

Lametti wrote to provinces in June, asking for them to prohibit conversion therapy in public health care systems.

The B.C. Green Party proposed legislation in May that would stop the use of conversion therapy for anyone under 19 years old.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Things have cooled down slightly since yesterday, and there’s chances of showers throughout the area

Vernon resort to host World Travel Awards

Predator Ridge and Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association to host in 2020

Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

RCMP warn RV owners to lock up their tanks

Police watchdog concludes Vernon jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Enderby crash

Motorcycle collides with car near Sutherland’s Bakery on back road that merges with Highway 97A

Art on the Avenue returns to Kelowna

Artists shuttered Ellis Street to Water Street for art festival

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

The Sun are back and ready for season opener on Aug. 3

Some of the best and worst street names in the Okanagan

From West Kelowna to Lake Country, check out some noteworthy street names

Drivers revving up for South Okanagan speedway ‘marquee’ event

The Gordy Mannes Memorial event is the premiere racing event and more at the Penticton Speedway

South Okanagan kayaker remembered as caring and free spirited

Colin Palmer died doing something he loved and is remembered by family as caring and free spirited

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Most Read