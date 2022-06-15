Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. money laundering public inquiry report, recommendations to be released

Mandate to make findings of fact, recommendations related to money laundering, regulatory agencies

A report being released today is expected to explain how billions of dollars in suspected illegal cash was funnelled into British Columbia’s real estate sector, casinos and luxury car market.

The New Democrat government appointed former B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen in May 2019 to lead a public inquiry into money laundering, which heard testimony over 133 days.

It came after several reports concluded cash linked to organized crime and the drug trade affected B.C.’s gaming sector and heard that hundreds of thousands of dollars in “dirty money” was hauled into the province’s largest casino in backpacks, shopping bags and suitcases.

The inquiry’s mandate was to make findings of fact and recommendations, determine the growth and methods of money laundering and find out if regulatory agencies or individuals contributed to the problem.

Nearly 200 witnesses testified, including former premier Christy Clark, current and former cabinet ministers, government and gaming industry officials, law enforcement officers and academics.

Two former senior gaming officials said they raised concerns more than a decade ago with gaming and government officials, including cabinet ministers, about increasing amounts of suspicious cash appearing at Vancouver-area casinos.

The inquiry heard that in one month in 2015, casinos in B.C. recorded $20 million in cash buy-ins, most of it in $20 bills.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

RELATED: B.C. grants Cullen Commission six more months to file money laundering report

money laundering

Previous story
UPDATE – Missing Alberta girl found safe in Vernon
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver rooftops home to a new breed of honey bee: one made to survive

Just Posted

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)
UPDATE – Missing Alberta girl found safe in Vernon

Sheila Stainton (second from left) and some of her I Ride For You teammates pictured at the Ride Don’t Hide Vernon event for Canadian Mental Health Sunday, June 12, at Creekside Park in Coldstream. (Contributed)
North Okanagan teams not hiding when it comes to fundraising

The first-of-its-kind 2022 Canadian Mountain and Trail Running Championships will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream to host first Canadian mountain, trail running championship

Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers captain Jacob Brewer (left) has the ball dislodged from his stick by Robbie Paialunga of the Kelowna Kodiaks in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play Tuesday, June 14, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Second-half surge lifts Kelowna Kodiaks past Vernon Tigers