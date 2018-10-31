Manny Aybar, director of shelter services for Serenity House of Clallam County, shows off a toiletry kit that overnight visitors receive at the organization’s single adult shelter in Port Angeles. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

As cold weather hits parts of B.C., the province is opening about 2,000 shelter spaces across 65 communities.

The spaces, which include 1,400 temporary spaces and 750 extreme weather response spaces, are part of B.C.’s poverty reduction plan, the government said in a news release Wednesday. The bed spaces double the 2,000 permanent, year-round shelter spaces across the province.

All temporary shelter spaces will be open overnight or 24-7, and provide meals. Some temporary shelter spaces have already opened for the winter season, including in Surrey and Vancouver.

Extreme weather shelter beds are available to be used from Nov. 1 to March 31, based on changing weather conditions and estimated need.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation
Next story
Greyhound replacement ready to roll between Kelowna and Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon’s Cherkowski signs with Merrimack

Viper winger earns NCAA Division 1 scholarship

Light A Bulb Campaign returns to North Okanagan

The campaign is launched each November and runs until the end of December.

Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake will make special appearance in the Okanagan

The wrestling tour has upcoming stops in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Vernon Aquatic Centre closes for Halloween night

Pool traffic is historically slow at Vernon Rec Centre on Halloween night; reopens Thursday a.m.

Armstrong council sworn in minus mayor

Chris Pieper dealing with sudden death of wife of 47 years last week

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

OV College of Massage Therapy offers community outreach programs

While some programs are pay for use, most are fully subsidized by the college.

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Fulton takes Interior title

Interior Junior Varsity AA Football

Most Read