Andrew Wilkinson to speak at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge Oct. 12

B.C. Liberal and official opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson will speak to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 12 at Predator Ridge Resort. (Lauren Collins photo)

B.C.’s opposition leader will make a lunch stop in Vernon.

Andrew Wilkinson will be the exclusive guest at a Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon to be held Friday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Predator Ridge Resort.

Wilkinson is MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena.



