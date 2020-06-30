On June 26, B.C. paramedics responded to the most number of overdoses ever recorded on a single day. (BC Emergency Health Services/Twitter)

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Last week, B.C. paramedics responded to the most recorded overdoses in a single day, ever.

On Friday (June 26), BC Emergency Health Services responded to 131 overdoses across the province – double the daily average.

According to a post from BCEHS, overdoses were seen from “Chilliwack to Cowichan,” but BCEHS added when a paramedic responds to an overdose, the patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival.

READ ALSO: Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

READ ALSO: ‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

The month of May marked the highest number of overdose deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016 with 170 people dying.

That’s roughly 11 people dying every two days. Throughout the pandemic, 174 people have died due to COVID-19.

The spike in overdose fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors. In March, 113 people died from illicit drug use, followed by a further 118 people in April, according to BC Coroners Service data.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

