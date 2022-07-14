Image used in blackmail attempt, showing a person with red bandana over their face. (Burnaby RCMP photo)

Image used in blackmail attempt, showing a person with red bandana over their face. (Burnaby RCMP photo)

B.C. RCMP issue warning after threatening blackmail incidents tied to online dating

Police call threatening videos used in the Lower Mainland ‘graphic and alarming’

Burnaby RCMP is warning the public about the dangers of sharing personal information online, following several recent reports of blackmail.

During the last month, officers have investigated at least nine instances involving adults blackmailed for money after sharing personal information via online dating services.

In three reports, the fraudsters sent the victim threatening videos and graphic photos of dead bodies while demanding money.

According to police, the videos show the fraudsters seemingly driving to the victim’s house with AR-15 style rifles, while threatening to kill the victim and their family.

“We have seen romance scams before, but this one is unique due to the graphic and alarming videos and pictures that are sent to the victims as a scare tactic,” said Corp. Alexa Hodgins. “We want the public to be aware of this scam method to prevent victims from sending money out of fear.”

Police encourage people to use caution and avoid sending personal information when online dating.

The recommend protecting yourself from online scams by Googling the person you are chatting with, saying no if you feel uncomfortable, and not sending money or personal information.

Learn more ways to protect yourself from scams and fraud by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

RELATED: Online ‘romance scam’ sees Abbotsford senior lose $270K

Cyberfraud

Previous story
Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion
Next story
Vernon rolls out tips to avoid stinky compost carts

Just Posted

Gas dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Gas prices drop below $2/litre in Vernon

There have been a few growing pains with Vernon's new organics and garbage curbside collection program, which launched May 2, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon corrects garbage collection misprint

Food and yard waste collection programs are coming to Lumby and Vernon, thanks to funding from the provincial government announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Black Press File Photo)
Vernon rolls out tips to avoid stinky compost carts

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site on Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated