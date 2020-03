B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, B.C. provincial health officer said.

The total number of cases has also grown to 271, a 40-person increase since Wednesday. There have now been eight deaths in B.C. and this latest is another one associated with the Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the last few days have seen a “dramatic change” in how life is being lived in B.C.

“This is not optional. This is what’s going to protect us in the next few weeks. The importance cannot be minimized,” Henry said.

“This is not a normal time.”

Henry encourage people to continue going outside, in small family groups, but to continue social distancing unless you are required to self-isolate.

Henry said the 271 cases break down to, by health authority:

142 Vancouver Coastal Health

81 Fraser Health

22 Island Health

12 Interior Health

4 Northern Health

The province said its self-assessment tool has been used 1.15 million times since it launched earlier this week.

