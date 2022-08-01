The current map of evacuation orders and alerts in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for the Keremeos Creek wildfire. (RDOS)

The current map of evacuation orders and alerts in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for the Keremeos Creek wildfire. (RDOS)

B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches

Keremeos Creek wildfire estimated at 437 hectares and growing

The entire Apex Mountain Resort village is being evacuated Monday (Aug. 1) morning as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to spread.

Residents of the ski resort properties near Pentiction were ordered to get up and go at 8 a.m., following an order from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

RCMP and other emergency responders will be working to expedite the evacuation.

Additional properties in the RDOS’ Electoral Area I are also on evacuation alert.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain snowmaking guns ready to fight wildfire

Smoke from the fire is visible via the Apex Ski Resort’s webcams as well as from one of several snow-machines that were being set up on Sunday to put water into the air around the village. The ski resort hasn’t confirmed whether the machines, which can shoot snow as far as 150 feet, are being used yet.

The wildfire first broke out July 29 and has been growing steadily ever since. As of BC Wildfire Service’s latest update Sunday evening, it’s about 437 hectares in size.

Over the weekend, it was seen moving south towards Highway 3A.

The full and latest list of properties under evacuation alert and order can be found on the RDOS Emergency Operation Centre website at emergency.rdos.bc.ca/latest-updates

