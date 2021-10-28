B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 758 Thursday, 10 deaths

Hospitalized patients up 12, intensive care down by two

B.C. public health teams reported another 758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 10 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 434 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, up 12 in the 24 hours up to Oct. 28, with 155 in intensive care, down two since Wednesday’s total. Four of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region, which has the bulk of the new infections, four in Interior Health and two in Northern Health, for a total of 2,147 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canada Post delivery to B.C. assisted living facility on hold over vaccination concerns

Just Posted

A tractor trailer hauling hay tipped on Highway 97 near Salmon River Road Wednesday, Oct. 27. Two were hurt in the three-vehicle collision. (Vernon RCMP)
Two hurt after truck tips on highway north of Vernon

t
UPDATE: Two more announce Vernon council candidacies

Halloween. (Pxhere.com photo)
Chilly, starry Halloween in store for Okanagan-Shuswap trick-or-treaters

(The Canadian Press)
ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl