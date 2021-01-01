A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)

B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

B.C.’s first baby of 2021 was born 21 minutes into the new year.

The province confirmed that the baby, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces, was born at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s first baby of 2021 was born at 12:09 a.m., at the Montfort Hospital.

ALSO READ: Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

The Montreal Gazette is reporting that the first New Year’s baby there was born exactly at midnight.

Alberta is forgoing announcing that province’s New Year’s baby this year, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

CARNIVAL CROWNS 60TH QUEEN Megan Fowles, left, and Piper Cahoon share the excitement on stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 7, 2020, where they were crowned Queen and Princess Silver Star respectively, the 60th. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
In Good News: February 2020

Let’s remember the good things this holiday season, here’s a few stories that stood out to us in February

Asher and Kyler took their mini-Zamboni from their backyard rink in Vernon to the Vancouver Canucks game against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 27, 2020. (Vancouver Canucks - screenshot)
In Good News: January 2020

Let’s remember the good things this holiday season, here’s a few stories that stood out to us in January

Good news year in review cover. (Caitlin Clow - Photo illustration)
Goodbye 2020

Let us ring in 2021 with good health for all

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
Vernon RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Iron wrought fences with pointed pickets are continuing to kill deer in the Central Okanagan, according to the BC Conservation Service. (Pixabay)
Two deer euthanized after becoming impaled, stuck on Kelowna fences

Conservation Service urges those with wrought iron fences to modify them, and make them safer

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Vehicle crashes at intersection in Salmon Arm, police search car

Crash occurred about 1 p.m., vehicle seen travelling fast prior to crash

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Most Read