The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the Kelowna RCMP after a man’s death. (File Photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP’s actions after man’s death

The man walked away after his car was towed following a crash; he was found dead six-hours later

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the Kelowna RCMP after an incident in which a man died following his departure on foot from the scene of a car crash.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, RCMP officers attended a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Richter Street and Clement Avenue. Both vehicles were towed, then one man walked away. Later that morning at approximately 7:35 a.m., the man was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard, or has video of the motor vehicle incident, or saw the man walking after the incident between 1:40 a.m. and 7:35 a.m., to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

