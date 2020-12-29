The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Lumby death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

The death of a Lumby man is under investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is reporting a case in progress in relation to a Tuesday, Dec. 29 incident.

A person was reported missing Monday, Dec. 28 and the RCMP was called to search the area.

“They worked at that for some period of time until early hours this morning and were going to reconvene today,” IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said.

But in the meantime, the missing person was found deceased in a structure.

“The cause of death is not considered suspicious,” MacDonald said.

The reason for the investigation is because police were somewhat involved in the incident. The invesigation will determine, according to MacDonald, “whether the inactions of police led to the cause of death.”

No identifying details in the deceased are being released due to the nature of the community.

More details will be provided once the investigation is complete

B.C. investigation Death RCMP

Most Read