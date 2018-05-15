B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (Submitted)

B.C. to reimburse docked income assistance to thousands of recipients

Province had incorrectly docked up to $700 from more than 500 people a year

The province will reimburse thousands of people up to $700 each after an ombudsperson investigation found that the government miscalculated their income assistance payments.

In a report released Tuesday, the B.C. Ombudsperson said that the Ministry of SocialDevelopment and Poverty Reduction had incorrectly denied earnings exemptions to more than 500 people a year since 2012.

In B.C., income assistance recipients are docked some assistance per month based on how much outside income they bring in.

However, most recipients qualify for an monthly earning exemption of between $400 and $700. An exemption of $600 is available for people with a dependent child and a $700 exemption is available for those with a dependent child with a condition that prevents the caretaker from working more than 30 hours a week or those who have “persistent multiple barriers to employment.”

All other recipient get a $400 exemption, except people who have “no dependent children, no fixed address, and in the Minister’s opinion, is not taking up permanent residence in the community in which the person submits an application for income assistance.”

However, under the province’s policy, the earning exemption is waived for the first month after someone applies for income assistance.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint by an income recipient assistant (dubbed Ms. Smith) who complained that she had been unfairly denied the earnings exemption in March 2016.

Smith, who had a serious medical condition that made her eligible for a $700 exemption, was able to work from time-to-time, meaning she had to reapply for income assistance.

As a result, she was regularly denied the earning exemption.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke found that the province acted wrongly by continuing to deny the earning exemption for the first month to all applicants, despite having manually made the exemption for Smith once her complaint was received.

Chalke said that the ministry “acted unjustly and oppressively” in making recipients who were denied the exemption apply to have the ministry reconsider.

The ministry has been told to reimburse all income assistance recipients who missed out on the earning exemption since October 2012 by October of this year.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pitbulls put down after attacking children on Vancouver Island
Next story
Prescribed burn scheduled for city-owned land in Vernon

Just Posted

False alarms chew up Vernon RCMP time

Insp. Gord Steward estimates 90 per cent of alarm calls are false alarms

Prescribed burn scheduled for city-owned land in Vernon

City of Vernon Fire Rescue Services will conduct a prescribed burn on five acres of city-owned land

Open house slated for Enderby Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The City of Enderby will be hosting an Open House on Wednesday, May 23.

Armstrong Citizen of the Year nominations open

Cast a ballot for the 43rd award by June 15

Friends of NOYFSS attend Giving Back dinner

Facelift begins at downtown facility

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

The best kind of dog’s breakfast

The Armstrong Lions Club hosted a Pre-Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast

B.C. to reimburse docked income assistance to thousands of recipients

Province had incorrectly docked up to $700 from more than 500 people a year

Walsh closes Vernon Jazz Society series

The Siobhan Walsh Group will rock for the Vernon Jazz Society May 19

United U15s ambush Avalanche in Thompson Okanagan girls’ soccer

Rosy Mother’s Day Rep soccer victory

Tolko U12s punish Pinnacles

Weekend Rep soccer roundup

B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

Highly-sought pivot brings talents, experience to Sun

Jakob Loucks, a two-year university starter at Mount Allison, was conspicuous at Sun spring camp

Most Read