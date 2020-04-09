B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

The province has unveiled $5 million in funding to expand virtual mental health supports for those struggling through the uncertainty and stress of the ongoing pandemic.

“If you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or disconnected because of COVID-19, I want you to know that you are not alone,” said Premier John Horgan during a news conference on Thursday (April 9).

The province will be working with a number of mental health organizations, including Foundry Youth Centres, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Psychological Association to roll out online programs for mental health through the province’s BounceBack program and expanding access to no- and low-cost community counselling programs, including those that serve immigrant and refugee populations.

Anyone will soon be able to access mental health counseling through the BounceBack program without a referral from a doctor.

Online services will also be made available for youth aged 12 to 24 by making FoundryBC services available through voice, video and chat calls.

Meanwhile, existing services will be scaled up rapidly to meet increased need while new services will go live on April 20.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous
Next story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Organization couldn’t hold annual banquet because of COVID-19

Community Champion: Helping through song and dance

March Community Champion Jasvinder Singh Khatra is a believer in multiculturalism

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Those interested are to bring their own bottle of up to four litres

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

COVID-19: Parking adjustments at Kelowna’s Mission Creek park to reduce visitors

Available parking will be cut to 100 stalls — half the current capacity — at Mission Creek Regional Park

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

Finance Minister Carole James says ‘this isn’t the entire picture’

Most Read