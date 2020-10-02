B.C. VOTES 2020: Get informed with Vernon chamber’s all-candidates forum

Incumbent BC Liberal Eric Foster, Greens Keli Westgate and NDP Harwinder Sandhu are vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Oct. 24, 2020, election. (File)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is providing area residents with an opportunity to learn more about the candidates running in the Vernon-Monashee riding next week.

The chamber is hosting a virtual all-candidates forum on Zoom Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

The event, which is sponsored by the B.C. Fruit Growers Association will allow participants to ask questions through Zoom’s chat mechanism ahead of the Oct. 24 election.

Candidates vying for the MLA position are incumbent BC Liberals Eric Foster, BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu and BC Greens Keli Westgate. Candidate nominations end tonight (Oct. 2).

“We are encouraging chamber members and the community at large to become informed on where the candidates and parties stand, particularly on issues important to our region as we move towards post-pandemic recovery,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said.

Anyone wishing to watch can register at vernonchamber.ca/events.

