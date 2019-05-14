Const. Steve Shaw of the Vancouver Police Traffic Enforcement Unit writes a speeding ticket near a cutout of a fellow officer in Vancouver on Thursday June 19, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.-wide blitz over Victoria Day long weekend aims to catch speeding drivers

ICBC says speed is the number one cause of car crash fatalities

Officers will be conducting a province-wide speeding enforcement blitz on the Victoria Day long weekend.

In a recent study conducted for ICBC, 72 per cent of respondents said they have felt unsafe as a passenger in a vehicle they consider to be speeding. As drivers, 46 per cent said their main concern at the wheel was hurting a passenger by speeding.

“With speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., it’s no wonder people are concerned,” ICBC said Tuesday.

The corporation is reminding drivers to check their route’s conditions before departing, give themselves enough time to get there so they aren’t in a rush, leave their phones alone, and to let another car pass them instead of speeding up.

“Make a game of looking for motorcycles. Have each passenger guess how many motorcycles you’ll see during the drive and then count them as you go. It’s a great way to teach young drivers to look for motorcyclists,” the release said.

In 2017, 540 people were injured in 2,300 crashes in the province on the Victoria Day long weekend.


