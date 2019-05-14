One of the Cuba vacations offered through the TripLink website. (TripLink)

B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

Civil tribunal rules woman must pay TripLink $3,677 for the vacation she went on

A woman who booked her family an all-inclusive vacation through a travel website will have to pay for the whole $3,500 trip, the province’s civil resolution tribunal found.

In a decision rendered last week, tribunal chair Andrea Ritchie found that Salina Yu would have to pay $3,447 for the vacation she booked on Feb. 22, 2018, despite the fact that her credit card company refunded Yu that amount.

For her part, Yu told the tribunal she owes TripLink nothing and claims the company should pay for both the vacation and $1,149 in damages due to the “bad vacation.”

Yu told the tribunal she booked an all-inclusive trip to Cuba for her, her husband and her son by mistake and that she meant to book it through a different booking agency.

However, Ritchie found since Yu filled out a long, detailed form to make the booking, her claim a computer virus had caused the error was not valid.

Yu used her credit card to get a refund after TripLink told her the trip was non-refundable, but the family went on the March 2018 vacation anyway.

Ritchie found that because the family did go on the vacation, she is “satisfied she is required to pay for the services she booked and used.”

Yu’s complaints about the quality of her room and that she and her son got sick during the trip do not involve TripLink, Ritchie wrote.

“In this situation, TripLink did not provide the vacation itself, as it was only a booking agency,” the decision read.

Ritchie found TripLink did not negligently misrepresent the vacation Yu purchased and is not responsible for how she felt about its quality.

The tribunal ordered Yu to pay TripLink $3,677 within 15 days of the May 10 decision: $3,447 for the vacation package, $55.37 for pre-judgment interest and $175 in tribunal fees.

READ MORE: Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

READ MORE: B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teachers worried after 12 gas leaks in 3 months at B.C. elementary school
Next story
Husband remains in induced coma after alleged Okanagan beach assault

Just Posted

Friends rally for Vernon man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read