Bail conditions added for Armstrong arson suspect

An Armstrong woman charged with four counts of arson has been barred from being within 100 metres of three homes where fires are alleged to have occurred.

Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn, with the consent of defence Glenn Verdurmen on behalf of Colette M Leneveu, put the application to vary bail before Judge Maylond McKimm in Vernon Law Courts provincial courtroom 101 Thursday, June 7.

“A no-go to the location where the fires are alleged to have happened,” O’Quinn requested.

Judge McKimm also ordered no contact with a witness, whose name is being withheld, and a no-go zone of 100 metres from the witness’ work, home and school except by motor vehicle while en route to another location.

Under previously implemented bail conditions, Leneveu is not permitted to be in possession of combustible fuels, matches, incendiary devices or explosives of any kind. She is also to abstain from using alcohol or drugs other than by prescription. Leneveu is also subject to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Due to a court-ordered publication ban, further information arising from Leneveu’s bail hearing cannot be released.

Related: Bail granted for Armstrong arson suspect

Leneveu, who donned a white patterned shirt, made her first appearance while released on bail earlier that morning in Courtroom 201, where the matter of her arraignment hearing was adjourned to June 21 at 9 a.m.

None of the charges against her has been proven in court.

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

Related: Three fires in two nights treated as arson

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.