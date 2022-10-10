Photo of the June Springs Road blaze (Rolf van Andrian, Myra Canyon Lodge/ Submitted)

Structure fire turned 2 hecatre wildfire now under control in Kelowna

The fire is causing smokey skies across Kelowna

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.

A blaze that grew to 2 hectares in size Monday (Oct.10) after a structure burnt to the ground and flames rapidly spread to nearby brush, is now under control.

Fire crews responded to 4519 June Springs Road just before 3 p.m. after multiple reports of flames coming from a large structure. The building was destroyed by the blaze, while strong winds quickly spread the flames into the trees causing a Rank 3 fire.

BC Wildfire was deployed to the scene with two helicopters and a ground crew to assist local firefighters.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots. The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.

_______

A fire on June Springs Road is causing smokey skies during turkey dinner.

The blaze sparked near 4519 June Springs Road in South East Kelowna, sometime before 4 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The fire is considered active, according to the BC Wildfire Service and has grown to two hectares in size.

Rolf von Andrian from Myra Canyon Lodge, located up the road from the flames, said that a barn burnt down.

The flames spread from the barn to the grass and nearby brush.

Kelowna Fire Department has taken the lead on the blaze, and the wildfire crews are providing support with two helicopters, an attack crew and a response officer.

Crews will be currently working on the burn and will be working into the night, and will then return in the morning, said BC Wildfire.

The fire has currently stalled on a ridge-top and the crews are flanking it on the east and west.

BC Wildfire notes that the blaze is occurring in a ‘fire smart treated area’.

READ MORE: Strong winds set for B.C. as tree branches weakened by ongoing drought

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
