Blaze behind Silver Star Motel and Boston Pizza Wednesday afternoon

A barrel full of boxes burning behind a local business was quickly extinguished by firefighters Wednesday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to a report of a barrel fire at 3 p.m. April 26 behind the Silver Star Motel.

Crews were quick to douse the blaze, leaving behind charred and soaked piles of cardboard next to a blackened steel barrel.

firefirefightersVernon