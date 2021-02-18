The installation of concrete barriers is slated to begin March 1, 2021, along a 5.7-km stretch of Highway 97A between Armstrong and Spallumcheen. (Tri-Kon Precast Concrete Products)

Barriers coming to deadly stretch of Armstrong highway

Safety barriers to be installed along 5.7-km stretch of Hwy. 97A between Armstrong and Spallumcheen

Highway traffic will see interruptions starting March 1 as construction begins to install new concrete median barriers along Highway 97A.

Intersections with Pleasant Valley, Eagle Rock, Pleasant Valley Cross, Powerhouse, Harding roads and Rosedale Avenue will be affected while Tri-Kon Precast Concrete Products, of Cranbrook, installs new median flashers at each along the 5.7-kilometre stretch.

Construction will be underway between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but hours are subject to change from the Ministry of Transportation. The $1.1-million project is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.

“Improving safety for people is our top priority and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” then Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a July 31, 2020, statement announcing the project.

“This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”

Concrete dividers will also be installed on a section of Highway 97 north of Summerland this spring.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: ‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six killed in Hwy. 97A crash remembered

