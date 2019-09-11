Baseball bat allegedly used in altercation in Penticton

Const. James Grandy said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Winnipeg Street

Penticton RCMP said they broke up an altercation where one man was allegedly assaulting another with a baseball bat on Wednesday morning.

Const. James Grandy said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Winnipeg Street at 10 a.m. where witnesses said they saw two men in a fight.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP have the busiest detachment in B.C.

“Upon arrival, the victim was found with minor injuries. The other male was located in a nearby residence. Further investigation revealed the pair were known to one another and both were equally involved in the assault, for which the true reason has yet to be determined,” said Grandy.

RCMP investigation into the matter in continuing. Grandy said both parties are known to one another and to police.

