Battery collection running out of life at North Okanagan disposal facilities

Regional district votes to stop collection of batteries

Battery collection at North Okanagan disposal facilities is losing power.

The Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors have endorsed a recommendation to phase out the collection of batteries at RDNO facilities over the next three months.

The recommendation was presented as a result of duplication in collection services provided by stewardship agencies responsible for battery end-of-life disposal and recycling.

Call-2-Recycle and the Canadian Battery Association provide more than 20 locations in the North Okanagan to drop off batteries at no charge.

When consumers purchase a battery, the cost for collection is added in by the retailer, then these fees are used to pay for the cost of collecting, shipping and processing the batteries. This extended producer responsibility program is mandated by the province through its recycling regulation.

“We believe it is more convenient and less expensive for customers to use retailers and other depots to recycle their batteries instead of the RDNO facilities,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services. “Consumers are already paying for collection when they purchase a battery, and then again if they use an RDF through our tipping fees.”

The three-month notice period will assist customers with finding an alternative drop off location starting Nov. 1, at which time the following sites will no longer accept lead acid and rechargeable batteries:

• Greater Vernon RDF

• Armstrong/Spallumcheen RDF

• Lumby RDF

• Cherryville Transfer Station

• Kingfisher Transfer Station.

A list of locations accepting batteries can be found by using the Recycling Council of BC’s Recyclepedia App at www.rcbc.ca. Residents can also visit the Call-2-Recycling or Canadian Battery Association websites for more information.

Instant updates on waste management topics can be received by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information please visit www.rdno.ca, or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.


