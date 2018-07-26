BC Wildfire Service continues to be challenged by steep and rocky terrain while battling a fire 10 kilometres northeast of Naramata. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Update: Crews bolstered to fight Glenfir wildfire near Naramata

Fuel continues to burn in crevices and small steep canyons at a wildfire northwest of Naramata

UPDATE 10:24 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service is ramping up support to fight the Glenfir wildfire.

There will now be 65 personnel on site, along with air support that are scheduled to take action on the fire before crews arrive.This is in order to assist crews with their suppression efforts as they continue to extinguish hot spots.

Progress was made yesterday on the south end of the wildfire. The fire is on steep slopes and crews are working their way up tothe crest of the hillside.

**********************************

Fuel burning in crevices and small steep canyons at a wildfire northwest of Naramata continues to produce smoke in the valley.

According to an update from BC Wildfire Service, that came late last night, the fire continues to be held at an estimated 32 hectares.

Related: Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

To suppress the fire burning in the cracks and crevices of numerous small, steep canyons there were 32 firefighters working to extinguish hot spots. They were supported, as required, with nine helicopters.

