BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

A BC Ambulance, a FortisBC truck and a small car collided at the intersection of Spall and Springfield Road, on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

At the time of the crash a patient was being transported to hospital in the ambulance involved in the crash. An officer on scene said the patient was transferred to another BC Ambulance.

Traffic is slow going in the area while RCMP along with firefighters and another BC Ambulance are on scene.

A compactor fell off of the back of the FortisBC truck almost striking the small car involved in the crash.

The driver of the car claimed the machine wasn’t strapped to the truck well.

“If that would’ve come through my windshield, I’m a dead person,” said the woman.

The machine appears to be a vibratory plate compactor, that weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.

The ambulance had to be towed from the scene.

There are reports of crashes across Kelowna after snow started to fall about noon.

Environment Canada is expecting about 2 cm of snow this afternoon and another 2 cm overnight.

