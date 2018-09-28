BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Conservation officers in Vernon, dressed in black, helped rescue an injured white swan Friday.

A post to Twitter shows the officers putting the injured swan into a cage to be transported to the BC Wildlife Park for assessment and recovery.

The post doesn’t say where the swan was located injured.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate
Next story
B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Just Posted

Vernon council approves urban bees

Bylaw to be tweaked to allow beekeeping in a number of Vernon zones

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Spallumcheen candidates tackle tough questions

All-candidates forum for Township of Spallumcheen draws 75 people to Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Armstrong residents hope for golf carts on roadways

Delegations makes presentation proposing neighbourhood golf cart zone near Royal York Golf Course

Everything you need to know about Vernon’s Cultural Centre Referendum

On Oct. 20, Greater Vernon voters will be asked to decide whether they support borrowing up to $25 million for the purpose of constructing a new cultural centre in downtown Vernon.

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Canadian musician Robb Nash performs in Vernon next week to promote mental health awareness

The Robb Nash Project takes place at 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre.

First Armstrong carriage houses to be built

Three years after passing bylaw, Armstrong council approves first two carriage house applications

CN Police Service reminds public that trespassing on railway tracks is dangerous and illegal.

It is an offense to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Most Read