Saanich firefighters flipped an adult mare around and helped her regain her footing on a Beaver Lake trail on Wednesday afternoon. (Twitter screenshot/Capt. Darwin Schellenberg)

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Saanich firefighters responded to a rural-type of call early Wednesday afternoon on Vancouver Island.

A woman was out riding her horse on the Beaver Lake trail in Greater Victoria when it sat down (or slipped).

“The horse was lying uphill and because of the shoes she had on she couldn’t get a grip,” said Deputy Chief Dan Wood.

Luckily for the firefighters who responded she is a “docile” horse, Wood said.

“No kicking, she was happy for the help,” Wood said. “We flipped her over and once she was facing downhill, she was able to get up.”

The call for assistance came over the non-emergency line to Saanich Fire.

“It happens more often than you think,” Wood said. “Not just horses, we get cows stuck in fencing, especially in soft ground, and creek beds. No call is too small.”

