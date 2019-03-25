The BC SPCA is executing a warrant at an Irish Creek Road property. (Facebook)

Animals seized from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

An unknown number of animals will be seized as the BC SPCA is executing a warrant on a property that has been under investigation after reports of emaciated farm animals.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations with the BC SPCA, said that the exact details regarding the number of animals seized has yet to be confirmed.

“We are executing a warrant there today,” Chortyk said. “I’m just waiting to get the information.”

Read more: BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

Chortyk said a team is currently on the property that belongs to Carla Christman, a North Okanagan woman who was given a suspended sentence and two-year probation in 2012 on a charge of failing to provide necessities for animals.

At the time she had been facing a number of charges including causing animals to be in distress, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, assaulting a peace officer and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The Crown entered a stay of proceedings on the remaining charges.

In 2009, BC SPCA had discovered 28 thin and emaciated horses languishing with untreated injuries on a property outside of Vernon; along with 39 terrier mix dog and puppies and four cats inside an unventilated area. One pig and a llama were also taken from Christman’s property.

Christman’s home was involved in a fire earlier in March. At the time of the blaze, RCMP confirmed that there were several animals on the property, but none were injured as a result of the fire.

Read more: Fire destroys home belonging to North Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

With files from Jen Zielinski and Jennifer Smith, Black Press.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
