BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative

Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)

What do you think is the most important issue in this constituency and how do you propose to tackle it?

The street population, property destruction and crime that follows with it. There is no easy answer. I would sit down with all the ministries, police, city councils and any party that could add value to a conversation and initiate a local plan to tackle the problem from every angle simultaneously. I would take an active role in making sure we come to a positive conclusion to the issues promptly.

I would also work hard to encourage the government to work with the lumber industry to bring it back to life. Our logging community and mills support good jobs.

How will you advocate a robust COVID-19 economic recovery for small businesses in the North Okanagan?

A tourism tax credit would allow people who safely visit our B.C. tourist towns like Vernon this fall and winter to use it as a write off for a family vacation. I would ask the province to revisit restrictions and rules on gatherings and restaurants and bars to increase the hours of operations. We must work towards getting back to normal. Too many people have suffered over the last seven months.

To best serve our community, I would ask for input from our local businesses to see what they need to be sustainable and recover promptly.

With the rapid rise of overdose deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how will your party plan to handle the simultaneous opioid crisis?

The BC Conservative will review all aspects of health care policy, service and delivery. Such a review should examine opportunities for increased efficiency and develop mechanisms to ensure health care decisions are made in the best interests of patients and taxpayers, based on population and demographics, cost-effectiveness and patient outcomes.

This review would help the government better support the development of an efficient and affordable mental health and addiction initiative for British Columbians. I have been around addiction, I know it is not easy to fix the problem, but we must begin to do our best.

Health and safety are at the forefront of British Columbians’ minds. How will your party work to keep British Columbians safe throughout COVID-19?

British Columbians have done and continue to do a fantastic job following Dr. Henry’s recommendations. As citizens of the province, we have shown that when businesses, local governments and residents come together, we can change.

Now is the time we look to expand to include safe reopenings of recreation, businesses, sports and gaming. All while following the operational guidelines that have kept us moving forward.

Other parties have announced spending of billions of dollars while cutting billions in taxation. The Conservatives will work to assist the free enterprise in creating jobs and revenues.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Conservatives to have voice in Vernon-Monashee

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum

READ MORE: Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

twitter.com

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic
Next story
Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

Just Posted

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

Incumbent BC Liberal candidate Eric Foster is vying for his fourth straight term in Vernon-Monashee. (Confirmed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Eric Foster, BC Liberals

Incumbent Eric Foster is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat for his fourth straight term

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative

Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

The former Vernon Civic Arena site on 37th Avenue will, for sure, be turned into a park. (Morning Star - file photo)
As planned, park will grace former Vernon Civic Arena site

Pause on planning park and possible consideration of mixed-use element defeated at council

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Efforts are hindered by freezing temperatures and snow

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Most Read