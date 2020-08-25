BC Wildfire Service continues suppression efforts on Christie Mountain blaze

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains stagnant with minimal growth, allowing crews to continue moving around the flanks.

For Tuesday, Aug. 25, 192 firefighters will work on-site in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments. Crews will continue to build upon the ongoing progress on the southwest flank of the fire strengthening control lines for value protection.

The #BCWildfire Service continues suppression efforts on the Christie Mountain (K51287) wildfire with 192 firefighters on site today. pic.twitter.com/sCBgigmuBU — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 25, 2020

Crews will be supported by 15 helicopters and four water tenders. Firefighters will continue to work on access points and contingency lines on the north and east flanks with eight pieces of heavy machinery.

An aerial scan was completed on a portion of the southwest flank of the blaze, on Monday. Ground crews will use the results of the scan, to extinguish any hot spots that were identified within the fire perimeter.

Crews also continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and are looking for potential areas for small burn out opportunities. Solid progress is being made on the southwest flank of the fire.

The wildfire is located 6 km north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake and remains at 2,035 hectares in size. The evacuation order also remains in effect.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

