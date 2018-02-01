B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

A routine traffic stopped turned anything but for a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer.

The officer stopped a car for speeding and no insurance at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The male driver was identified by police and arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a Vernon home on 30th Avenue on Jan. 22. Found in his possession were some of the victim’s belongings from that break-and-enter as well as a numerous other break-and-enter instruments.

“Routine traffic stops can be one of the highest-risk things police officers do, as you never know what or who you are going to encounter,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “This particular stop went well and the officer was able to identify the suspect and take him into custody without incident.”

Bradley Joy, 37, has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-and-enter instruments.