A brown bear was seen walking down Olympus Way in West Kelowna on May 11, 2020. (Contributed)

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

A bruin was spotted cruising through the residential area of Rose Valley, in West Kelowna, on Monday, May 11.

A watchful resident posted the sighting to Facebook warning neighbours of its whereabouts. This wildlife encounter serves as a reminder to keep neighbourhoods safe by managing attractants around homes, including household garbage and fruit trees.

Conservation Officers confirm bears have already been spotted in several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna.

“This is the time of year bears come out of hibernation, hungry, and looking for food,” said RDCO waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart. “The best advice if you live in an area susceptible to wildlife is to reduce your risk of conflict and take responsibility for your trash.”

On Saturday, three bears were seen strolling near Enderby in the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: Bears are back: Central Okanagan residents urged to safely manage trash

READ MORE: Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan
Next story
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Just Posted

SilverStar makes up for lost COVID-19 ski time

Passholder Promise offered to those whose season was cut short due after the mountain closed early

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Community Champion: Amanda Shatzko leads by opening door for others

Regional District North Okanagan Director, artist and more, Vernon’s own forges ahead to pave way

No threat at Vernon’s public works yard: RCMP

Police investigating information received about the location; no other details at this time

‘Free’ COVID-19 Vernon parking until Canada Day

Reinforcement of paid metered parking set to be reinstated with new meters, July 1

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Most Read