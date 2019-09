Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

A bear cub was spotted playing near the creek behind BX Elementary Wednesday evening, while the school yard was full of kids and parents for a welcome back barbecue. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Several bears have been spotted in the BX.

A large bear on the Grey Canal Trail near the Foothills was reported Thursday morning.

That followed the sighting of two bear cubs on East Vernon Road Wednesday evening. The cubs were spotted near the creek behind BX Elementary, which was full of kids and parents at the time during a welcome-back barbecue.

