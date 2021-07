Two bears were seen Wednesday morning

Two bears were spotted in the Hall Road area, Wednesday morning.

According to a resident in the area, the bears were talking near the pond off Maquinna Road.

The resident was walking her dog and commented that the animals did not seem overly concerned with her or her pooch.

Following her walk, the resident took to Facebook to warn her neighbours of the sighting.

The two bears appeared to be juvenile.

READ MORE: Kelowna massage therapist engaged in sexual misconduct, says disciplinary committee

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife