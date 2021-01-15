Bestselling author to be keynote presenter at Vernon event

The Shack author Paul Young to join with Emily Dahl Foundation for summer Fireside Chat

Canadian author Paul Young, who wrote the critically acclaimed novel, the Shack, will join Vernon-based foundation, the Emily Dahl Foundation, for a Fireside Chat event in June 2021. (YouTube)

Bestselling Canadian author of the Shack will be joining a Vernon-based foundation for a Fireside Chat this June.

Following a successful launch in fall 2020, the Emily Dahl Foundation, founded in 2019 in memory of Sherman Dahl’s daughter, Emily, another fireside chat is slated for June 8, 2021, at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre.

There, Dahl will be joined by worldwide acclaimed author Paul Young.

Young, who describes himself as a “simple man,” was born in Grande Prairie, Alta., but grew up essentially everywhere else, from “the highlands of Netherlands New Guinea” to Portland, Oregon.

“Paul and I will discuss the reality that our purpose in life is to be happy,” Dahl said. “Paul and I will discuss the need to live deeply so the time here does not go to waste. The quality of our life depends on how deeply we live each moment and not the emotional and material comforts.”

Retired Vernon principal Tom Watkinson said the Fireside Chat “will be an incredible event for Vernon.”

“I read the book (the Shack) years ago and I really enjoyed it,” said Watkinson. “I just watched the interview with Paul Young and it is amazing to listen to his experiences that brought him to that place where he found peace within.

“I am going to get the book and re-read it and watch the movie,” he said.

For more information on the event, visit emilydahlfoundation.com.

