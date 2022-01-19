BettyWhiteChallenge raises more than $20K for Summerland animal rescue

Some of the funds will go towards a new play structure for the goats

More than $20,000 raised for Critteraid Animal Sanctuary during the Betty White Challenge. Some of the funds will go for a new play structure for the sanctuary’s goats. (Critteraid Facebook)

Thanks to Betty White and her love of animals, Summerland’s Critteraid Animal Sanctuary saw $20,400 raised on Monday as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

More than $4,000 was donated through the special drive thru set up at KH Kemp Thompson on Ellis Street in downtown Penticton.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Brenda Kemp and KH Kemp Thompson Inc. for spearheading the drive by,” said Jess Byer, head of Critteraid. Brenda Kemp is a board member with Critteraid. Along with her sister Andrea, the pair spent Monday collecting donations for Critteraid.

Byer also wanted to thank the families who have adopted animals from Critteraid.

“A big thank you goes out to all of our adopted animals families for showing us the love yesterday — we recognized a lot of your names,” said Byer.

Some of the funds raised from the Betty White Challenge will go to a new goat play structure. Critteraid has seen an influx of goats come to the sanctuary recently.

The BC SPCA also benefited from the Betty White Challenge.

“We are awe struck by the incredible outpouring of love for animals in memory of Betty White that raised over $400,000 in donations,” said the BC SPCA on their Facebook page.

