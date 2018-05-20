Big changes at the Vernon Morning Star

Vernon Morning Star, your leader for local coverage on all platforms, has some news of its own to deliver.

We’re switching our print edition to a larger product delivered twice weekly that will be available every Wednesday and Friday beginning June 1, 2018. The final Sunday print edition is May 27. As we make this move, we’ll be enhancing our popular online product at vernonmorningstar.com and The Morning Star’s Facebook page (Vernon Morning Star).

“The Vernon Morning Star is the leading local source of news across all platforms. Having two print issues per week — combined with our strong digital presence — will enhance our already strong and steadily growing connection with our readers,” said Dave Hamilton, President of B.C. Interior South for Black Press.

“Our online page views reached 5 million last year and are consistently increasing month after month. That audience, combined with our loyal print readership, will ensure that we connect the citizens of Vernon and surrounding areas to their communities. The Morning Star’s commitment to local journalism will be our foundation in the multimedia world for many years to come.”

The Morning Star will also be leveraging team members from across the region to build our coverage capability and grow engagement with readers and viewers on all platforms.

“We have a new full-time multimedia reporter starting Tuesday who brings with her top-level training and skill to further bolster our multi-platform approach,” editor John K. White said. “We look forward to delivering more local news and features in print and online as we hit full speed.”

