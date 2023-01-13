(Photo contributed)

Big snow dump at Big White near Kelowna

The mountain got 27 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours

It’s a great day to carve the runs at Big White.

The mountain saw a dump of 27 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours.

There are 14 lifts and 116 runs open currently.

The forecast for today is periods of wet snow or rain, with an additional six to 12 cm of snow above the freezing level (1,900 metres). The high for the day is 0 C and the low -1 C.

Silver Star in Vernon saw 15 cm of snow overnight, and the mountain has eight lifts running, with 71 runs and 39 cross-country trails open.

At Apex in Penticton, 3 cm of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, and 79 runs and three of four lifts are open.

