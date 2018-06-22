Big summer plans for Big White

Big White Resort will now be open five days a week for their upcoming summer season, which is set to kick off June 28 and continue until Sept. 5.

The resort will now be open from Thursday through to Monday every week, with the Bullet Chair spinning daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bike Big White – opening for its second season this year – will also be open on Friday nights for Extended Play until 7:30 p.m., so that bikers can exclusively enjoy the mountain in the longer daylight hours.

For the first time, Big White has also opened a range of summer accommodation available to book with Central Reservations. With options starting from $68 per night, including hotel rooms, townhouses and condos, Big White has positioned itself as the ultimate summer family-friendly getaway.

Campers will be happy with the addition of Big White Campgrounds. Located at Black Forest, this pet-friendly campground welcomes tents and RVs and includes all essential amenities, including washrooms, running water and picnic tables.

The resort has also added a range of activities to the summer to-do list, including the new free Kids Zone outside the White Crystal Inn. Set to be the perfect backyard games experience, it’ll also keep kids entertained with arts and crafts, such as rock painting, lantern making and pet bug making. Or try Big White Mountain Horseback Adventures, now running seven days a week and catering for everyone from first timers to expert riders.

When it’s time for breakfast, lunch or dinner, Big White has also added a range of options to menus across the mountain, with new dining options at The Woods, Clocktower Coffee Co., Globe Café and Snowshoe Sam’s. Irish pub The Blarney Stone is also newly open for the summer, offering dinner options with a mountain view from the deck; Sessions Taphouse & Grill will also open for the first time this summer, offering craft beers, smokehouse eats and escape rooms.

Bike Big White

British Columbia’s newest bike park has added new trails for the upcoming summer season. Building throughout the fall has seen the addition of upper blue flow trail, along with the detuning of the signature Joker Trail. Trail construction will also continue throughout the summer, with new trails set to open as they are completed.

Keep the calendar open for the Big White Invitational Slopestyle, featuring the 25 top-ranked FMB riders for North America, plus five wildcard entries, throw down their best tricks on our new slopestyle course from July 4 through to July 8. As the only FMB World Tour Gold event in North America, this competition gives Canadian riders a chance to compete on home soil.

Also new in the bike park this summer is Bike Big White’s bike valet, offering riders the opportunity to securely their mountain bikes overnight for just $10 per night.

The Big White Bike School have also added new programs for the summer, including two Women’s Camps, designed and tailored for female riders to focus on fun, safety and skills; and a Youth Camp run from July 20 to July 22, geared for youth from nine to 15 years old, with all skill levels welcome.

