Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

Big White Ski Resort visitors are being asked to stick to designated recreation trails off the resort’s property since its shut down.

Resort vice president Michael Ballingall said the only accessible trails for skiers and boarders are below the Happy Valley car park and resort village. Ballingall said construction is ongoing above the village and that access to the public is prohibited.

READ MORE: Big White breaks snowfall record

Despite the limited access, Ballingall said a variety of recreational like snowshoeing, cross country skiing and walking can still be enjoyed on the accessible trails.

Ballingall said recreationists should be extra careful in the backcountry given the current situation.

“In this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not fair that you go out into the bush and take any risk,” said Balingall.

“If you were to get hurt or get lost, you’d be using resources that are currently concentrating on COVID-19.”

Once the snow melts, Ballingall said the accessible trails can still be enjoyed by the public.

Big White announced it would be closing on March 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, leaving hundreds of seasonal employees without a job.

For more information on the closures, you can visit Big White Ski Resort’s website.

