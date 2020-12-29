Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) has identified 15 more cases of COVID-19 tied to the Big White community cluster. This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 111.

Of those cases, 77 reside on the mountain. Seventeen cases remain active, while 94 have recovered.

“We continue to see a small increase in cases, but these are connected to other cases so are not unexpected. It’s important for people to continue following the safety measures and doing their part to limit further exposures,” IH stated in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines while visiting Big White, according to the health authority. The health authority urges everyone in the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and limit socialization to their immediate household bubbles.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.”

Interior Health is continuing outreach testing on the mountain and environmental public health inspections.

Due to the New Year’s Day statutory holiday, IH’s next update on the cluster will come Jan. 5, 2021.

