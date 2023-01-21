Big White Ski Resort is fully operations following a power outage that started Friday morning. (Big White Ski Resort/Facebook)

Big White Ski Resort is fully operations following a power outage that started Friday morning. (Big White Ski Resort/Facebook)

Big White fully operational following power outage

The ski resort returned to normal operations at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Power has been fully restored at Big White Ski Resort.

The ski resort announced on their website that power has been restored and they are back to normal operations as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Power went out around 8:20 a.m. Friday morning after a tree fell and struck a power line, affecting nearly 2,000 customers. FortisBC crews worked throughout the day and into Saturday morning to repair the lines. Around 5:45 p.m., as crews were working on the outage, another tree fell on more lines down from the original fallen tree, extending the outage.

FortisBC had to fix five power poles total, including one that snapped in half.

It is currently -5 C and sunny at Big White with no new snow reported in the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Big White power outage expected to last into the night

READ MORE: Man accused of Kelowna Rail Trail attack re-arrested and will now stay in custody

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscross country skiingKelownaOkanaganskiingSkiing and SnowboardingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Warming and cooling temperatures keep evacuation order in place after Keremeos rockslide

Just Posted

Kristina Klein got her start in the kitchen at the young age of three or four when she'd help in the family restaurant in Oliver. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Busy breakfast cafe in Vernon sold

Left to Right: Calvin Reich, Silver Star Rotary; Leanne Hammond, CFNO; Neil S. Thompson, Vernon Salvation Army; Ginny Scott, SilverStar Mountain Resort; Randel Erbacker, Salvation Army; and Jen Thompson, Salvation Army. SilverStar Mountain Resort raised almost $28,000 for the food bank in December 2022. (Submitted photo)
SilverStar feeds a major need with $28K for Vernon food bank

Fardowsa Macleod was sentenced in BC Provincial Court after her dangerous driving led to a head-on collision on Highway 97A in Enderby in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Reckless driver in head-on crash in Enderby sentenced to house arrest

Grade 3 Beairsto Elementary School teacher Anita Baturin leads her class through the school in a dragon parade Friday to mark Chinese New Year, which is on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon students parade dragon in celebration of Chinese New Year